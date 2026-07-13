Candriam S.C.A. Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,482 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,246 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $23.18 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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