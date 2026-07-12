Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.04 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,368 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Intel were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 70,546,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here