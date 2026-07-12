Candriam S.C.A. Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 593.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,784 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 4,502,890 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,069. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here