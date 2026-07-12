Candriam S.C.A. Has $30.49 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,459 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.33. 2,334,269 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $251.40 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The company has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.23.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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