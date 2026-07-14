Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.34 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DoorDash by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,494,000 after buying an additional 4,690,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock worth $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company's stock worth $988,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $372,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,932. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus set a $190.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.08.

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DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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