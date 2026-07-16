Candriam S.C.A. Invests $1.10 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $153.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 283,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,855.15. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,564,890.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 22,497,827 shares of company stock worth $2,631,635,257 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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