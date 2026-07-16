Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Textron were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 598,928 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,279 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Textron by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Trading Down 0.8%

TXT opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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