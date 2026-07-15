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Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Omnicom Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,274 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,933,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $911,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $690,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $635,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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