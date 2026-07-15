Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in US Foods by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in US Foods by 8,056.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company's stock worth $215,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9,713.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,243,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Read Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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