Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 48,857 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,525 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,688 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,224,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,183,000 after purchasing an additional 397,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 161.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 90,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KHC opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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