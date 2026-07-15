Candriam S.C.A. Purchases New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,312 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 22,768 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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