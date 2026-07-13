Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,680 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Research lowered Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $235.54 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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