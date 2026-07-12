Candriam S.C.A. Sells 12,989 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.33% of Chemed worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chemed by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 36.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.76. 143,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,784. The company's 50-day moving average is $443.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.70. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $493.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

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