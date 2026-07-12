Candriam S.C.A. Sells 17,301 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $892,605,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $730,197,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $469,344,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $557,501,000 after purchasing an additional 944,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.50. 839,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,163. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $477.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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