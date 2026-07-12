Candriam S.C.A. Sells 36,623 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,856 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 36,623 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,429. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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