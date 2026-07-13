Candriam S.C.A. Sells 5,248 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of IDEX worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 62,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,743,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2,690.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

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IDEX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $230.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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