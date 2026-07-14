Candriam S.C.A. Sells 56,917 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 56,917 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KRG alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is presently 87.22%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kite Realty Group Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kite Realty Group Trust wasn't on the list.

While Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here