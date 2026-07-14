Candriam S.C.A. Sells 7,546 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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