Candriam S.C.A. Takes $20.80 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,800,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth $163,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.75. 933,398 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,624. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.53). Vista Energy had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $865.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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