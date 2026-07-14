Candriam S.C.A. Takes $4.01 Million Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abivax by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 987,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 319.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 201,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abivax in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABVX. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abivax from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.54.

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Abivax Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Abivax stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $148.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abivax

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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