Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 145,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $140,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 136,713 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,215,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $346.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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