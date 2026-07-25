Cannell & Spears LLC Buys 44,539 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,330 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.17% of Alamos Gold worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,098 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

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Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The business had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is 6.37%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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