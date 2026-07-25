Cannell & Spears LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,407 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,227,947 shares of the company's stock worth $300,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281,192 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company's stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company's stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.32. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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