Cannell & Spears LLC Has $91.88 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,056 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.8% of Cannell & Spears LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $91,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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