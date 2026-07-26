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Cannell & Spears LLC Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
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Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,305 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after buying an additional 414,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,200,299,000 after buying an additional 167,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $443,031,000 after buying an additional 253,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $440,047,000 after buying an additional 134,695 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $244.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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