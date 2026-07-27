Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 13,368 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $27,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.0%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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