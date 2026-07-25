Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,937 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $341.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.67. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $261.71 and a one year high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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