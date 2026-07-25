Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 74,928 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,358 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 74,928 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Cannell & Spears LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $52,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 870.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $128,012,000 after acquiring an additional 602,230 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here