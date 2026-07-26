Cannell & Spears LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLG. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flagstar Bank, National Association this week:

Flagstar Bank, National Association Trading Down 5.9%

FLG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.53 and a beta of 1.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Flagstar Bank, National Association's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association's dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Flagstar Bank, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Further Reading

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