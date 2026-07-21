Cannon Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cannon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Cannon Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cannon Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,419 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 318,935 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 195,669 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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