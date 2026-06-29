Canoe Financial LP Has $292.25 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 333,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.0% of Canoe Financial LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $292,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0%

TSM stock opened at $432.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $221.18 and a twelve month high of $476.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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