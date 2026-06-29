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Canoe Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canoe Financial LP opened a new position in Deere & Company in Q1, buying 178,617 shares worth about $100.6 million. The stake represented roughly 0.07% of Deere based on its latest SEC filing.
  • Deere reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $6.55 beating estimates by $0.85 and revenue of $13.37 billion topping expectations. Management also raised guidance and expanded its share repurchase program, reinforcing a positive outlook.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive despite some target cuts: the stock has 14 Buy ratings and 9 Hold ratings, with a consensus Moderate Buy and average price target of about $639.58. Deere also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share, yielding about 1.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $100,615,000. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DE stock opened at $613.45 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $574.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $793.00 to $759.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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