Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. $CEPV Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPV - Free Report) by 1,402.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,583 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 350,583 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 1.18% of Cantor Equity Partners V worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cantor Equity Partners V from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEPV

Cantor Equity Partners V Stock Performance

CEPV stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64.

Cantor Equity Partners V (NASDAQ:CEPV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners V Profile

Cantor Equity Partners V NASDAQ: CEPV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public offering and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Like other SPACs, its primary purpose is to identify and acquire a privately held company, enabling that business to become publicly listed through a merger rather than a traditional initial public offering.

The company’s core activities include managing the proceeds from its IPO held in a trust account, conducting diligence on potential target companies, negotiating a definitive business combination agreement, and seeking shareholder approval for transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPV - Free Report).

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