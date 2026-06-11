Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,487.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,338 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $702.63.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $542.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average is $595.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.06. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.12. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $472.02 and a 12 month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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