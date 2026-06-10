Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $232,924,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Article Title

TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Positive Sentiment: TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Article Title

TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Article Title

TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also urging tighter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $450.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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