Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Buys Shares of 13,219 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $8,182,190. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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