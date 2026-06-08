Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $340,000 Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Ferrari were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

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Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $347.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.10. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $312.51 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.06.

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Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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