Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $285.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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