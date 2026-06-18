Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 211.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,962 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for 3.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 22.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $457.09 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.07 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $454.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.75. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

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Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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