Capital Innovations LLC Acquires Shares of 84,979 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $13,147,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Innovations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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