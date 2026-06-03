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Capital Innovations LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
American Tower logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Capital Innovations LLC opened a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter, buying 58,925 shares worth about $10.35 million. The stake represents roughly 2.9% of the firm’s portfolio.
  • American Tower’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with $2.84 EPS versus the $1.60 estimate and revenue of $2.74 billion, up 6.8% year over year. The company also raised guidance for fiscal 2026 to 10.900-11.07 EPS.
  • The REIT announced a $1.79 quarterly dividend, equal to a 3.9% yield, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $216.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Tower.

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. American Tower makes up about 2.9% of Capital Innovations LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,361,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,324,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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