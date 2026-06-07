Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 18,070 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,317,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DB&C Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CAT opened at $904.89 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $831.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.41. The company has a market capitalization of $416.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.26 and a 1-year high of $946.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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