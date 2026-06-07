Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 21,829 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,776 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $41,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of XOM opened at $150.18 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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