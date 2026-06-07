Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 23,959 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.24% of FTAI Aviation worth $48,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $234.05 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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