Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 674,438 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 406.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,173 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 674,438 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.27% of H World Group worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Trading Up 0.5%

H World Group stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Report on HTHT

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

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