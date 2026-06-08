Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $178.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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