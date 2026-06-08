Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 182.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 91,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DB&C Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 115,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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