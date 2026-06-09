Capital International Inc. CA Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 247.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,481 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here