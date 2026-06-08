Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,697 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.53 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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