Capital International Inc. CA Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,226 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Copart were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 798,087 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,181,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $143,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212,520 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 944,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 249,396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Copart and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. This represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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